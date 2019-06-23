If water ferried to Chennai from Jolarpettai it will lead to massive protest in district: DMK MLA

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA and treasurer Durai Murugan on Sunday threatened to hold protests in the state if the water is ferried to Chennai from Vellore's Jolarpettai.

Tamil Nadu government had, on Saturday, announced that it will ferry 10 MLD (million litres per day) of water to Chennai from Jolarpettai in Vellore district for six months.

"Massive protests will break out in the district if the government goes ahead with the plan," Murugan said.

DMK leaders had, on Saturday, held state-wide protests in Tamil Nadu against the state government over the water scarcity in the state. (ANI)

