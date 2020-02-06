'If we worked as per old ways...': PM enlists achievements, jabs past govts

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if the Central Government had worked according to "the old ways and thoughts processes", abrogation of Article 370, resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi issue and abolition of Triple Talaq would not have been possible.

The Prime Minister was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

"The people of India have not only changed the 'Sarkar' (government). They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq," said Modi.

"If we worked as per the old ways, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement," the Prime Minister said.

"The Honourable President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. Rashtrapati Ji's address instils a spirit of hope and it presents a roadmap for taking the nation ahead in the times to come," he added. (ANI)