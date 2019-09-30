If willing, MLAs who resigned can contest on BJP ticket: Yediyurappa

Shikaripura (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that 15 MLAs, who tendered their resignations and aspired to contest Assembly by-polls from the BJP, will get tickets.

"The Election Commission has confirmed poll dates now. Those MLAs who have tendered resignations and want to contest from the BJP party will get tickets," Yediyurappa said after addressing a press conference here.

He said the party president has assured the 15 MLAs of tickets. "I request them (MLAs) not to listen to rumours being spread. It is our party and the party workers will support each other for their win," he said after attending the Janata Darshan programme at his hometown.

The by-polls for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5, the Election Commission had said.

Polling in 15 Assembly constituencies namely Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K R Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur, will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm. (ANI)

