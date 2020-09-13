If you can't look after law and order then resign: Assaulted Ex-Navy Officer's advise to Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Retired Navy officer, Madan Sharma who was assaulted allegedly by Shiv Sena workers demanded resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Sharma said, "I'm injured and stressed. What happened is saddening. I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign and let people decide who should look after it."

He said that the entire organisation of the chief minister and its workers should apologise for the act and should ensure that it will not happen to anyone.



"All workers and organisations of Uddhav Thackeray ji should seek apology from the entire nation and ensure that such incident does not take place again with anyone else," Madan Sharma told media.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the former officer and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Spoke to retired naval officer, Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on ex-Servicemen is completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madan ji a speedy recovery," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders, and daughter of Madan Sharma staged protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police demanding the accused to be booked under non-bailable offences.

Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five others were arrested by the Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with alleged assault of retired Navy officer in Mumbai. (ANI)

