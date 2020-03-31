IFFCO donates Rs 25 crores to PM-CARES Fund to combat Covid-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) on Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 25 crores to PM-CARES Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19.

"We have decided to donate Rs 25 crores to PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19 in India. We are also supplementing it with on the ground donation drives in villages across India," IFFCO said in an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 created the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

The number of total coronavirus cases reached 1,251 on Monday, including 101 recoveries and 32 deaths. (ANI)

