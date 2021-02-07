IFFK to pay homage to Irrfan Khan by screening Anup Singh directorial 'Qissa'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 7 (ANI): The 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which is slated to begin on February 10, will pay homage to 10 eminent personalities, including Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year.

The homage category will have nine films, each a tribute to a late talent associated with the film.

The IFFK will pay homage to renowned director Kim Ki Duk with a screening of the late filmmaker's 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, and Spring'. 'Qissa', directed by Anup Singh will be screened as a homage to Irrfan Khan.

Famed cinematographer K Ramachandra Babu, who had worked in over 125 films spanning across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Arabic, and English languages, and was also the founder of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), will be paid homage through the screening of 'Agraharathil Kazhutai' (Donkey in a Brahmin Village), directed by John Abraham.



'Charulata', a 1964 Indian drama film written and directed by veteran filmmaker Satyajit Ray, will be featured as a tribute to the late Soumitra Chatterjee, who played one of the central roles in the film. He passed away in November last year. He was the recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 2012.

'Nagrik', by Jayprad Desai will be screened as a tribute to Bhanu Athaiya, one of the most popular costume designers of all time. The first Indian to win an Academy Award, for costume design for 'Gandhi' in 1982, Athaiya, had also won two National awards for costume design (Lekin and Lagaan). She had worked on over 100 films, both national and international.

'Karie', the debut directorial venture of Shanavas Naranipuzha, whose passing away came as a shock to the Malayalam film industry and filmgoers, will be screened as a tribute. The film encapsulates the essence of travel from the north to the south of Kerala and a mythical dance form named Karinkaliyattam (Karie).

The IFFK will pay homage also to renowned filmmaker Fernando E Solanas with the screening of his 'Sur'. Following its debut at the 1988 Cannes Film Festival, 'Sur' has collected a host of awards at prestigious international film festivals.

'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', the Malayalam film, will be screened as a tribute to its director and screenwriter Sachy, and actor Anil Nedumangad. The Anubhav Sinha-directed 'Mulk' will be screened as a homage to the late actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away last year. (ANI)

