IFS Officer Trainees of 2021 batch call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Officer trainees of the 2021 batch of the Indian Foreign Service called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

The Prime Minister congratulated the IFS officer trainees on joining the service and said they will now get an opportunity to represent the country on the world stage. During the interaction, he discussed with them the reasons behind joining the service.

"In a freewheeling and informal interaction, Prime Minister congratulated the IFS Officer Trainees on joining the service and said they will now get an opportunity to represent India on the world stage," an official statement said.



Talking about 2023 being the International Year of Millets, he discussed in detail how they can contribute to popularising millets so that Indian farmers can benefit. He spoke about how millets are environment friendly and have health benefits also.

PM Modi also talked about LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and how one can bring about small changes in one's lifestyle to benefit the environment. Officer Trainees discussed the 'Panch Pran' espoused by him in this year's Independence Day speech and gave inputs about how IFS Officers can contribute towards their attainment.

Prime Minister encouraged the Officer Trainees to think and plan long term, for the next 25 years, about how they can grow themselves during this period, and be of use for the country's growth. (ANI)

