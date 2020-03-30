IFS trainee tested positive for COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): One of the three trainees of Indian Forest Services (IFS), who had tested negative for COVID-19 on March 27, has tested positive on Sunday.
One trainee has been discharged while the other is in the hospital.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2020 04:33 IST
