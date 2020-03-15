IFS trainee tests positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A trainee officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) who returned from Spain recently has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first case of novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Additional Director Health Yugal Kishor Pant said: "A trainee of IFS has recently returned from Spain along with a team. Samples of 25 people were sent for testing, out of them, reports of 10 people have come. 17 people have tested negative for coronavirus while one person that is the IFS trainee tested positive."

Additional Secretary said, "A team of doctors is finding out how many people the infected person had came in contact with as they will also be kept in isolation. "

According to official sources, the Uttarakhand government has declared novel coronavirus an epidemic and shut all multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges and technical institutes across the state till March 31.

As of Sunday evening according to official estimates put out by the union health ministry total number of confirmed cases in India stood at 107. Further, according to Kerala health minister two more people have tested postive for COVID19 in Kerala on Sunday evening, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 21.

Two patients have died, one from Delhi and the other from Karnataka. (ANI)

