IG Lucknow Range assures speedy action in rape, murder of minor girl in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): SK Bhagat, IG, Lucknow Range on Tuesday visited the village in Sitapur where a three-year-old girl was raped and murdered on Monday.



SK Bhagat met the family members and relatives of the victim. He has assured speedy action against the accused.

"Information was received that the girl was missing from her home. People from the village tried to search for her. Ultimately, she was found at a home where a man had hidden her body in a sack. From the post-mortem report, prima-facie rape has been confirmed. This has been a brutal incident of rape and murder," Bhagat told media here.

"Accused Raju has been arrested and we are trying that Chargesheet is filed at the earliest and the accused can be punished without delay," he added. (ANI)

