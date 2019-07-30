IG, Lucknow Range, SK Bhagat while talking to reporters here on Monday. Photo/ANI
IG, Lucknow Range, SK Bhagat while talking to reporters here on Monday. Photo/ANI

IG promises action if lapses found in security provided to Unnao rape victim

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 02:32 IST

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): SK Bhagat, IG, Lucknow Range on Monday said that action will be taken against the concerned policemen if they are found guilty in the investigation being carried out in connection with the alleged lapses in the security provided to the Unnao rape victim and her family.
"Everything is being investigated by the Superintendent of Police (SP). How many policemen were deployed for security and why they were not present. The SP will investigate in detail about all these and will submit a report in a day or two. If some lapses are found, we will take action against the concerned persons," said Bhagat who was in Unnao to take stock of the preliminary investigation being carried out by the SP.
Bhagat's remarks came in response to a question about why the personnel deployed for the security of the victim's family were not accompanying them when the accident happened.
The accident took place on Sunday when the Unnao rape victim was on her way to Raebareli. The vehicle in which the girl, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling, collided with a truck.
While the victim's aunts succumbed to injuries, she and her lawyer were grievously injured.
To a question about when the bodies of the deceased will be sent back to their village, Bhagat said, "Post-mortem has been done. Once the victim's uncle gets parole, the bodies will be brought to the village."
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year. The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

