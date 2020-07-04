'Ignoring patriotic Ladakhis' warning would cost India dearly', says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that ignoring the voices of "patriotic Ladakhis" must be heard and ignoring them would cost India "dearly".

"Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly. For India's sake, please listen to them," wrote Gandhi on Twitter.

The former Congress President also shared a video allegedly showcasing testimonies of the people of Ladakh regarding previous India-China clashes besides the recent Galwan Valley face-off.

The Prime Minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)