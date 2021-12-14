IGP Kashmir pays tributes to policeman killed in Srinagar terrorist attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 14 (ANI): Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday paid tribute to constable Rameez Ahmad Baba, who lost his life in last night's terrorist attack.

Kumar told reporters here, "It was a planned attack by two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist. Three police personnel have lost their lives in this attack. One terrorist who managed to flee will be caught and the group will be neutralised soon."

Third police personnel succumbed to bullet injuries this morning.



Three police personnel were killed and 14 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The injured personnel were shifted to an Army Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack that occurred at Pantha Chowk area of the city, Police said. (ANI)

