IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar visits Handwara; reviews security scenario, anti-terrorist operations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar visited Handwara to review the security scenario, anti-terrorist operations in the region, said a press release.



During the visit, the IGP chaired a joint security review meeting of senior officers of Police and CAPFs. On the occasion, SSP Handwara Sandeep Gupta briefed the chairing officer about the prevailing security scenario, the recent trend of infiltration, the existing security grid, operational aspects and other measures being adopted to counter the challenges in the police district.

IGP Kashmir while interacting with the officers urged upon them to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among the agencies working on the ground. He also reiterated the need to adopt proactive measures to enhance the anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and intensifying anti-terrorist operations in their areas and taking all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in the district. He also emphasized upon the officers to keep a strict vigil over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under the law against them.

Moreover, IGP Kashmir also expressed serious concern about the different modules of narco-terrorism and directed the officers to ensure strict action against criminals involved in narco-terrorism. (ANI)

