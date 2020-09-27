IGP Mukesh Singh reviews border security grid in J-K

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Saturday reviewed the border security grid and national highway security while urging the police force to further strengthen relations with people of border areas to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh visited district Samba and held a meeting to review the Border Security Grid and National Highway especially in light of the apprehensions of carrying out of subversive activities by the anti-national elements.

According to an official statement by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rajesh Sharma, SSP Samba gave a detailed power point presentation on the security set up in the district viz-a-viz deployment of Border Security Force, Army and Samba Police in three tiers of the counter-terrorism grid and it was followed by presentations by SP operations, SSP Kathua and DIG Udhampur on the emerging challenges along the international border.



Singh, in the meeting, exhorted upon the officers to work in unison and sensitised them about the emerging challenges and the recent trends in that region.

"Suggestions of officers were compiled and instructions provided to improve and strengthen the security grid. Cases of dropping of weapons with the help of drones were specially delved upon and suggestions to counter the same were discussed," J-K police spokesperson said.



"We have to remain on the constant vigil and alert so that any evil attempt to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir is effectively foiled," Singh added. (ANI)

