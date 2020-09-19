IIIT-Bhubaneswar students make ventilation device to ease mild breathing issues among COVID-19 patients

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), September 19 (ANI): IIIT Bhubaneswar students developed a new low-cost device to aid COVID-19 patients. They have designed a hyperbaric chamber, first of its kind ventilation device to ease breathing. 'Swasner', the device to let patients breathe more conveniently.

Developers believe 'Swasner' will reduce deaths due to a lack of ventilators in the country. Shaped as a bubble enclosure for the head, the device works on the principle of hyperbaric oxygen therapy which is mainly used for treating diving-related illness and other medical complications.

"Every patient walking out of the hospital, healthy and alive adds a feather to our cap and blesses us with ability to do more than we are doing now, and hence we are looking forward to improvising the conditions of all the patients & health warriors out there with or resolute and wavering methodologies," said Dr Pranab Nanda Patra, MD. Medicine.

The team has developed a prototype and tested in a hospital in Cuttack, and working towards a more improved and finished version of the product. This product can effectively serve as an alternative to existing equipment available in the battle against coronavirus and other similar pandemics. (ANI)