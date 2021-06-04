IIM Kozhikode registers 100 pc placements for inaugural batch of one-year MBA in Business Leadership

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], June 4 (ANI): Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL), the one year MBA program at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, completed a strong placement season, achieving 100 per cent placements for its inaugural batch, informed IIM Kozhikode on Thursday.

According to an official statement issued by IIM Kozhikode, the average and median salary of the batch stood at INR 24.20 lakh per annum (LPA) and 20.47 LPA respectively.

It further stated that in a tough year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the program attracted the participation of 39 companies making 71 offers (including 4 international offers) to 65 participating students with the highest CTC of INR 46.14 LPA. Average salary offered to woman participants stood at INR 21.73 LPA, it said.

Congratulating the IIMK placement team and the inaugural batch, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode said, "In spite of the testing times, this diverse batch has demonstrated resilience and dedication, demonstrating their leadership potential for today's VUCA world. We had launched this specialised programme to shape young professionals into potential business leaders, and we are confident that these students will continue to make an impact in the professional world."

On one hand our existing recruitment partners showed belief in this programme and the legacy of IIM Kozhikode, while on the other hand new recruiters trusted the diverse talent pool on offer. Credit also goes to our expert faculty, staff and especially to the global alumni base that has yet again stood strong by us and supported the process," said Chatterjee.



The institute stated that while the graduating cohort of PGPBL 2021 had most of the participants coming from the traditional corporate background e.g., Manufacturing, IT, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Retail, Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), the program also had quite a few diverse participant profiles ranging from entrepreneurship, family business, and merchant navy.

72 per cent of the women cohort attained senior leadership roles post their graduation from PGP- BL program. 27 per cent of women cohort was recruited in women-focused leadership roles. IIM Kozhikode's strong Alumni community was instrumental in the placement process for the PGP-BL programme, said IIM Kozhikode.

The institute further stated that though the season saw active participation from companies across domains, consulting (25 per cent) took the biggest share.

Amongst others, general management (18 per cent), sales and marketing (17 per cent), operations and supply chain (15 per cent), finance (15 per cent), and IT/ Analytics (10 per cent) make up the rest, it said.

The institute also mentioned that some of the leading companies that participated in the placement process included Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Axis Bank, Barclays, Blackberrys, Cognizant, Crisil, Deloitte, EY , Gramener, IBM, Infosys Consulting, Mphasis, Microsoft, Paypal, PhonePe, PwC, Publicis sapient, Redington, Tata Elxsi amongst others.

The one-year Post-Graduate Programme in Business Leadership is a uniquely designed management programme aimed at shaping young graduates with relevant work experience into potential business leaders through a high-intensity and holistic curriculum and regimen, it said.

The programme is specially crafted to combine academic instruction with global exposure, and deep sensitization to critical aspects of leadership and responsible business, fashioned through a development regime that enables personalized learning and reflection, the institute added. (ANI)

