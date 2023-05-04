IIM Lucknow becomes the first IIM to introduce a full-time MBA program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister's vision to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of India through programmes like 'Make in India' and with New Education Policy's focus on developing entrepreneurial competencies in students, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is launching a full-time 16-month MBA program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation starting from August 2023.

This program will be the first of its kind offered by any IIM and will aim to provide students with the necessary knowledge and skills to become successful entrepreneurs and innovators.

Speaking about the first-of-its-kind MBA program from an IIM, Prof Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow, said, "IIM Lucknow has developed an entrepreneurial ecosystem with our two successful incubators. The MBA - E & I program leverages and strengthens the ecosystem.

"The program is unique as we bring in admission and curriculum philosophy that is based on skills development and aims at unleashing the entrepreneurial spirit," she added.

IIM Director further said that the program seeks to achieve an outcome whereby at least 40% of graduates, within one year of graduation, have launched a venture that has successfully attracted external funding or investment.

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, established in 1984, is the fourth in the prestigious IIM family of management schools to be established in India after IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore.

In 2005, IIM Lucknow expanded its area of influence in the realm of management education by becoming the first IIM to set up a satellite campus exclusively for Executive Education at NOIDA in Delhi NCR region. (ANI)