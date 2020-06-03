IIP Dehradun establishes COVID-19 testing facility in record 7-weeks time

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun has set up a COVID-19 testing facility in a record time of seven weeks that can handle 100-200 samples daily.

Expert staff, who will work with IIP scientists in the facility, has been outsourced.

IIP Director Dr Anjan Ray said, "The IIP is a fuel lab but the testing lab has been established keeping in view the need of Uttarkhand."

He added, "There is a daily testing backlog of 100-200 samples in the state and this facility will be able to fill that gap."

National Health Mission Director and Additional Secretary Health Yugul Kishor Pant told ANI, "The IIP has established the state-of-art lab in record time and it will test COVID-19 samples as well as those of Dengue." (ANI)





