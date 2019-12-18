IIS Bengaluru students hold protest, support Jamia, AMU students

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The students of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru on Monday organised a protest regarding police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Students put up posters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the action taken against the protesters at the university campuses.

Clashes ensued between police and protestors at both JMI in New Delhi and AMU in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh after the protests organised by students against the citizenship law turned violent on Sunday. (ANI)