Aerospace Engineering student talking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Aerospace Engineering student talking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

IIT Bombay students thrilled about Chandrayaan-2 landing

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): As India and the world awaits the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface on Saturday, students from Aerospace Engineering Department of IIT Bombay are thrilled about the event.
Calling it a moment of pride, an undergraduate student, Sanskriti Bansali stated, "The mission will boost the confidence of both the space agency, ISRO and 1.3 billion Indians as we would take a leap in the space. This will pave a way for other grand missions in the future. It will contribute to evoke the interest of more and more students into space-oriented studies."
A student of the same department, Anmol Sikka said, "I am sure every household will be as jubilant as the mission control room today. Chandrayaan-2 has garnered so much attention since inception, it will be a moment of immense pride for the whole country"
"It is a historic moment for the whole nation as we will achieve the first spot as a nation to land on the South Pole of the moon and fourth country to land on the lunar surface. The whole nation is going to celebrate the landing as it is a defining moment in our space venture", P.U. Shirvankar, another student added.
The students are hopeful that the mission will bring out a positive shift towards aerospace studies by placing more confidence in their career choices.
The Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Bombay, has organised a live screening of the landing which will be attended by the students.
The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.
After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:03 IST

WB: TMC, 2 other parties join in passing resolution against NRC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Trinamool Congress, Left Front and the Congress party came together on Friday in the West Bengal Assembly and passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:48 IST

Bhima Koregaon case: Accused Surendra Gadling refuses to depose...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, on Friday, refused to depose before the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission asserting that it might affect his argument before the trial court.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:38 IST

Bhagwat, heads of other RSS-affiliated organisations to hold...

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and heads of over 35 organisations affiliated to the RSS will attend the All India Coordination Committee meeting in Pushkar, according to an official release.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:23 IST

SC seeks govt's response on plea seeking enactment of law on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Central government on a petition seeking enactment of a law against perpetrators indulging in violence against medical professionals.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:23 IST

IAF chief flags off 4,500-km marathon from Kargil War Memorial...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Air Force chief B S Dhanoa on Friday kickstarted an ultra-marathon covering over 4,500 kilometres from Kargil War Memorial to Kohima War Cemetery in Nagaland to support the "Fit India" movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:17 IST

We are landing where no one has gone before: ISRO Chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan on Friday said that Vikram module of Chandrayaan-2 will reach the moon at a place where no one else has gone before and expressed confidence about its soft landing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:12 IST

Exhibition held on rare coins and currency notes in Vijaywada

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): An exhibition of International and domestic coins was organised by Vijayawada Numismatic and Philatelic Association here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:03 IST

Fire in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express doused

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A fire which broke out in the rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi Railway station on Friday was successfully doused. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:59 IST

Chandrayaan-2 moon landing: Chandigarh students excited to...

Chandigarh [India], Sept 6 (ANI): With only a few hours' left for Chandrayaan-2's soft-landing on the lunar surface, school students from Chandigarh have expressed their delight and excitement over the historic achievement of ISRO.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:57 IST

Two farmers die allegedly due to electrocution in Gottipadu village

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 6 (ANI): In a tragic incident, two farmers of the same family, died allegedly due to electrocution in Gottipadu village here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:54 IST

Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase program held in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 6 (India): With an aim to bring forward the best technologies in four focus areas, Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase program was held in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:51 IST

Karnataka: Rehearsals organised for elephants taking part in...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Ahead of the famous 'Mysuru Dasara' festival, a rehearsal was on Friday organised for the elephants which will take part in a parade as part of a religious procession in the city.

Read More
iocl