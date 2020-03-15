IIT Bombay suspends academic activities till March 29

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The administration of IIT Bombay on Saturday announced that all academic activities in the institute will stay suspended till March 29 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"All classroom and laboratory instructions are suspended till March 29. The situation will be reviewed continuously and appropriate decisions on resumption of classroom and lab instructions will be intimated through email. Updates will be made available on IITB homepage," a release issued by IIT Bombay said.

"All students are encouraged to go home. In case a student wants to go home, he/she must inform the Hall Manager before leaving. However, students having any difficulty in travelling may stay back. International students are welcome to stay back in hostels," the release added.

The institute further said that PhD and Masters' students engaged in thesis work may continue to stay in the campus and work towards their projects if they wish, provided they take adequate precautions.

This comes in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. The Health Ministry on Saturday announced that as of now 84 positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the country.

In Maharashtra, the number of positive cases has risen to 26. (ANI)

