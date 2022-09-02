IIT Delhi announces reduction in new post-graduate students' fee

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Institute of Information and Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday announced the reduction in the fee of new post-graduate students who joined during the second semester of 2021-22 or later.



IIT Delhi arrived at this decision on the basis of recommendations of the committee set up by the Director to look into the representation made by a set of M.Tech students.

"As a result, the tuition and other charges have been significantly reduced. The M.Tech. full-time tuition fee has been reduced from Rs 25,000 per semester to Rs 17,500 per semester," IIT Delhi stated.

"Similarly, the tuition fee of other PG programmes has been reduced. In addition to the tuition fee, there is a reduction in other components of fees as well," It further stated. (ANI)

