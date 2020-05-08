IIT Delhi start-up develops masks that can be re-used upto 50 times

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, several companies have stepped up in producing face masks to prevent the spread of the virus. Among such companies, is Nanosafe Solutions who have developed 'NSafe masks' that can be re-used for upto 50 times.

Nanosafe Solutions is a startup of FITT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer) at IIT Delhi.

"The NSafe mask is 99.2 per cent efficient for bacterial filtration and it complies with ASTM standards for breathability," Dr Anasuya Roy, Founder and CEO of Nanosafe Solutions, told ANI.

Speaking about the NSafe masks, she said, "It has three layers. Inner layer which is in contact with the wearer is made of a hydrophilic cotton layer. The middle layer is made anti-microbial and it is also the filtration layer. The outer layer is made of oil and water repellant to repel the virus."

"At present, we are producing 5,000 masks a day but we are going to upscale it to 10,000 masks which should be possible within the next 2-3 days. We're targeting about 5 lakh pieces per month," she said. (ANI)

