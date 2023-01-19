IIT Delhi student killed in car accident while returning from restaurant, friend injured

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly hitting two persons with his car while they were crossing the road near IIT Delhi, the day before.

The police in its official statement said, on the night of Tuesday around 11.15 pm, an accident took place near gate number 1 of the IIT Delhi in which two persons namely Ashraf Nawaz Khan (30) and Ankur Shukla (29) were allegedly hit by a car while they were crossing the nearby road.

Both of the victims were pursuing PhD from IIT, the police said adding that one of the victims of the fatal accident, Ashraf Nawaz Khan succumbed to his injuries while another person Ankur Shukla is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital, Saket.



According to the police, Shukla sustained a fracture on his leg.

The police in its statement said that both the PhD aspirants had gone to a restaurant in the SDA market opposite their campus [IIT Delhi], and while they were crossing the road, a car from the Nehru Place side hit them.

The case was found abandoned at some distance in the accidental condition.

Notbaly, the police have identified the person driving the car as Avihant Sherawat, 31, from the Mahipalpur area.

Further interrogation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

