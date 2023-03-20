IIT Guwahati concludes Brainstorming workshop on 'Technology Vision 2047' for North Eastern region

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati recently concluded the two-day brainstorming workshop for North-East India for structured discussion on Technology Vision 2047 with faculty members, professionals, and stakeholders from various scientific disciplines invited from the eight states of North-East India.

The workshop was jointly organized by IIT Guwahati and Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) and was designed to capture the thoughts and ideas about future India from the experts.

Prominent industrialist, Prabhat Kamal Bezbaruah graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The workshop was attended by more than 60 experts and about 70 students from different disciplines including Dr Deben Buragohain (Former CEO, IGGL); Prof Ramesh Deka (VC, Cotton University); Prof Narayan Talukdar (VC, Assam Down Town University); Prof Alok Buragohain, Chancellor (Girijananda Choudhury University); Sazzad Alam, Joint Secretary, Industries and Commerce (Govt. of Assam); Advocate Deba Debajit Kr Das (Guwahati HC); Rajiv Kr Bora (Former Chairman, APSC); David Gogoi CEO and Founder Zerund Bricks); Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Borthakur (Director, BBCI); Prof Abu Taleb Khan (VC, Aliya University); Dr Saiful Alam (Kokrajhar Medical College); Jayanta Bordoloi (Ayur Shristi Health Science Co-operative Society, Ltd.); Manoj Das (Former Director, IIE and NERAMAC); Dr Bharat Basistha (Director, DST, Sikkim); Dr Dipjyoti Rajkhowa (Former Joint Director, ICAR-NEH) and Puranjoy Neog (Infotech Solutions).

Speaking during the workshop, Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, shared his thoughts about future of India.

He said, "North East region is blessed with rich biodiversity and every state has its own unique agricultural products with the possibility to tap into the world market. However, the problem is that they perish before they reach the market due to a lack of storage facilities and other allied amenities. Facilitating an ecosystem of allied technologies, skilling of manpower in niche technologies and promoting technology-aided development will provide thrust for this region and make it an engine of growth in multiple sectors."

Prof Iyer laid emphasis that technology development can be a game changer in this aspect.

During his address, Prof Pradeep Srivastava, Executive Director, TIFAC, explained the philosophy of Technology Vision 2047.

He said, "During Amritkal, on the directives of PM, TIFAC has initiated the process for drafting the Technology Vision 2047 document with the broad vision of achieving Technology Impendence by 2047."

Key thematic areas of the workshop included - Climate Change and Disaster Management, Education and Skill Development, Energy, Food and Agriculture, Human and Animal Health, and Industry.



Speaking during the workshop, Prabhat Kamal Bezbaruah, inspired the participants.

He spoke about the requirement of newer technologies to empower the emerging industrial sector in the region.

The workshop also focused on providing a platform to the students and youth to exercise their vision to design the future India.

As students are one of the key stakeholders to capture the aspirations and thoughts to identify weak signals which would be disruptive and have potential to change the entire future scenarios, the Institute also organized a student conclave as part of the Constructive meeting of the workshop.

The event was successfully conducted by Dr Gautam Goswami, Scientist G / Adviser and Head, Technology Vision 2047, TIFAC, New Delhi, and Prof Utpal Bora, Head, Centre for the Environment, IIT Guwahati.

The brainstorming session by the sectoral experts brought out the key challenges that every sector may encounter in the long run of 2047 and their possible technological and policy related solutions.

The amalgamation of Human and digital technology interface in almost each sector has been prominently mentioned by the experts.

Students community shared their crazy ideas which need to be followed up in order to attain technology supremacy.

One radical suggestion that came from the students having large scale social impact was how to rectify abnormality if developed in the baby when it is in the mother's womb. Many more ideas were also captured.

India, in its 'Amrit Kaal', is in a run-up to celebrate its Centenary of Independence in 2047 and surging ahead to become a developed nation which will be a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy.

TIFAC, the technology think tank of Department of Science and Technology, GOI, credited with bringing out Technology Vision 2020 and Technology Vision 2035 documents for the nation has initiated a national level visioning exercise towards preparation of Technology Vision 2047 (TV 2047) document in response to the clarion call of the Prime Minister of India to become developed nation in long run of 2047.

TIFAC would draft the Technology Vision 2047 document considering the rapid technological development and geo-political changes across the globe coupled with India's mandate for technology supremacy and AtmaNirbharta. Therefore, the vision narrative is 'Striding towards technology independence - a self-reliant and developed India.' (ANI)

