IIT Guwahati constructs 3D printed sentry post for Indian Army

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 6 (ANI): IIT Guwahati has constructed a 3D printed sentry post for the Indian Army as part of an indigenous research and development program.

The initiative was carried out under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Eastern Army Command and IIT Guwahati earlier in July this year on developing cost-effective and sustainable defence infrastructure for the Army.

The 3D printed structure, which is the first of its kind in the region was formally handed over to the Indian Army by IIT Authorities on Thursday at a function held in the IIT Campus, thus underlining the Indian Army's initiative in embracing new technologies for defence infrastructure development in collaboration with premier academic institutions of the country.



The prototype showcases the capability of Rapid construction using 3D printed Technology which can be utilised in border areas where traditional construction is challenging due to inclement weather conditions, terrain and altitude limitations.

The 3D printed sentry post is completely modular and can be transported to the construction site and assembled at site.

"Construction time at site will be only 24 hours for an engineer section. 3D printing technology can be an alternative to conventional construction methods which has many limitations like longer construction time, availability of material at site etc," stated Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat in a release. (ANI)

