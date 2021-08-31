IIT Jodhpur creates unique platform to pursue 'Moonshot Projects' on innovative, disruptive ideas

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): In order to improve health, societal, economic and environmental issues, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has created a unique platform to pursue 'Moonshot Projects' on innovative and disruptive ideas.

Through it, the institute aspires to stimulate research initiatives to foster creativity and team-building paving the way to a sustainable future.

The idea of the 'Moonshot Competition' is to develop projects that can eventually lead to large-scale solutions to improve health, societal, economic, and environmental issues.



Director of IIT Jodhpur Professor Santanu Chaudhury said, "The main objective of the competition is to encourage a moonshot culture and future-driven mindset in the institute, leading to transformational technologies and effective interventions for responding to societal challenges and aspirations."

Some of the proposals have the potential to be initiated as a research project and subsequently, commercial viability will be accessed.

Through the Institute has Technology Innovation and Startup Center (TISC) commercial viability and subsequent incubation support can be provided. (ANI)

