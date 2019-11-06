IIT Madras launches 'first indigenously' designed standing wheelchair, union minister lauds efforts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 6 (ANI): In a laudable initiative, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has launched country's 'first indigenously' designed standing wheelchair- 'Arise' for assisting the specially-abled person in day to day activities.

These customised wheelchairs enable a differently-abled person to shift from sitting to standing position and vice-versa independently.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot was also present at the launch of 'Arise'.

Lauding the efforts of IIT Madras, Gehlot said, "IIT Madras has done a wonderful job, I have never seen such a standing wheelchair even in a foreign country."

He also stated that his ministry will be extended the necessary help, if required to extend the benefits of this initiative to more and more specially-able citizens.

"I would like my ministry to collaborate with IIT Madras to provide this wheelchair to 'Divyangs' all over the country. If the need arises my ministry would also help financially to this initiative", Gehlot said. (ANI)

