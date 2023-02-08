IIT Roorkee inaugurates Centre of Excellence for research in petrochemicals, chemical engineering

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) on Wednesday inaugurated a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Roorkee in Petrochemicals for working in the area of "Process Development and Waste".

IIT-Roorkee and CIPET signed an MoU to strengthen academic and research cooperation in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science, and Material Science at IIT Roorkee.

The MoU outlines the imperative fair recognizing the importance of academic and research cooperation in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science.

The CoE was inaugurated by Arun Baroka, IAS, Secretary, Department of Chemical and Petrochemicals, Government of India. Prof KK Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, Deepak Mishra, Joint Sectary, Petrochemicals; Prof Shishir Sinha, Director General, CIPET, and Prof V C Srivastava, Head Chemical Engineering Department also attended.



During the ceremony Prof KK Pant, Director said, "Presently, the CoE is fully established in the Department of Chemical Engineering and is doing excellence in terms of research and development activities in the areas of Green Chemical and Petrochemicals."

Prof KK Pant added, "The collaboration will further encourage interaction between the CIPET and IIT Roorkee through joint supervision in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science, Material Science, and other areas."

While inaugurating the event, Arun Baroka said, "The CoE in Petrochemicals established at IIT will foster research cooperation in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science, and Material Science. Moreover, the MoU concluded between IIT Roorkee and CIPET will further the rapidly growing scientific and technological knowledge and professional excellence in S&T and applied research and consultancy."

Prof Shishir Sinha said, "CIPET as an institute operates in the hub and spoke model with over 45 locations across the country with specialization in skill training, technical support, academics as well as research. And the participation of CIPET Experts in IIT Roorkee Programs will prove to be a symbiotic relationship for the nation."

Regarding collaboration between CIPET and IIT Roorkee, Deepak Mishra said, "The joint efforts will enhance, within the country, the availability of highly qualified manpower in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science, Material Science, and other areas of Engineering, Technology, and Science without any prejudice to prevailing rules and regulations." (ANI)

