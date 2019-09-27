HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. File photo
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. File photo

IITs to come up with action plan to improve rankings

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI) The Council of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) met here on Friday and decided that every IIT will come up with an action plan to improve its research excellence and national and international rankings.
The meeting was chaired by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
An official release said that foreign students - including the OCI cardholders with foreign passport and who have studied abroad - would be provided direct entry to appear in the JEE Advanced examinations to promote IITs as a global education destination.
"Every IIT will work on improving their research excellence and through that their national and international rankings. For this, each IIT will come up with their action plan," the release said.
It said that IITs would prepare a scheme for providing scholarships to the bright foreign students to study at their campuses.
They would also explore the possibility of offering online programmes to students both in India and abroad.
The process of recruiting foreign faculty would be continued by liberalising the current regulatory processes.
A major drive will be launched for improving the hostel facilities and rebuilding the dilapidated hostels.
Separate funding for this would be earmarked under Higher Education Financial Agency. "Further, where possible, the PPP model would be implemented which would be started by IIT Delhi," the release said.
It said that to promote excellence, all new appointments would be through tenure track system, under which IITs will have more flexibility in recruitment without insisting for necessary three years post-PhD experience.
The performance of such faculty members will be reviewed by an Internal Review Committee after three years and by an External Review Committee after the fifth year based on which the decision for their retention or promotion to the next higher grade will be decided.
It was also decided that the first and second generation IITs will not engage faculty members from third-generation IITs before they complete a minimum of two years.
The Council approved, in principle, recommendations of the three-member committee constituted for suggesting reforms in M Tech system.
The Committee has recommended a uniform fee structure for M Tech programme in all IITs and for charging the same fee for M Tech as in B Tech programmes.
"Institutions are encouraged to move towards sponsored students or even sponsored programmes as per the requirement of the industry," the release said.
It said academically weak students, who are not able to secure the required credits for promotion to the next semester may be allowed an exit option with a degree programme after the second semester, rather than being forced out of the programme. Individual IITs will decide modalities for this.
In order to ensure that students passing out from IITs do not face any difficulty in foreign countries with regard to their degrees not being accredited by the designated authority, the Council decided that external peer review of IITs will be done by an External Review Committee in the format prescribed by the NBA. Based on the review by the Committee, accreditation will be given by NBA.
It also decided to continue weaker section scholarships for slow-paced students for one additional year beyond the regular term of four years.
The council decided that each IIT will identify their thrust areas for specialization and communicate the same to the ministry within a month. "In these areas, they have to set up nation-best research facilities," the release said.
The release said that the minister launched a common IIT/IISc admission portal developed by IIT Bombay for international applicants interested in pursuing postgraduate studies. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:58 IST

Shekhawat releases 10-year rural sanitation strategy

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) has launched the 10-year rural sanitation strategy (2019-2029) with focus on sustaining sanitation behaviour change that has been achieved under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G).

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:48 IST

Joint exercise between India, Kazakhstan next month

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): A joint military exercise between India and Kazakhstan - KAZIND - will be conducted at Pithoragarh from October 2 to 15.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:26 IST

Punjab police begin probe to account for weapons smuggled from...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Punjab Police has launched a probe to account for the weapons consignment apparently smuggled into India from Pakistan across the border by the two drones recovered near the India-Pakistan border over the period of last month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:15 IST

Union Agriculture Minister inaugurates Rural Investors and...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] (ANI), Sept 27: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday inaugurated Rural Investors and Start-up Conclave (RISC) 2019 here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:08 IST

New York Times carries factually incorrect full-page ad towing...

Washington [US], Sept 27 (ANI): US-based newspaper The New York Times has published a factually incorrect advertisement towing Pakistan's line on Kashmir. The advertisement, which peddles Pakistan's false narrative, blatantly ignores its track record of human rights violations against Christians, Hind

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:05 IST

ASA-DSU-SFI-TSF alliance sweeps University of Hyderabad...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The alliance of Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), Dalit Students' Union (DSU), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Tribal Students Forum (TSF) swept the University of Hyderabad Students Union elections by winning all the posts in Central panel.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:04 IST

Mamata govt's time over as she placed vote bank politics above...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday said that time of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal was over as she placed vote bank politics above national interest when she opposed abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:01 IST

Sharad Pawar follows rules very carefully, even Anna Hazare...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is one politician who had strictly followed all rules and had even earned praise by anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:55 IST

J-K: Advisor Khan inaugurates office complex of BOSE at Kargil

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan, on Friday, inaugurated the newly constructed office complex of the Board of School Education (BOSE) constructed at a cost of Rs 81.69 lakh under District Plan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:51 IST

Ajit Pawar asked me to accept his resignation immediately:...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Confirming NCP leader Ajit Pawar's resignation as MLA from Baramati, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade on Friday said that the former has asked him to accept his resignation immediately, without citing the reason for it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:40 IST

Top BJP leaders hail PM Modi's speech at UNGA

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI): Top BJP leadership on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "true statesman" for his "historic" speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and congratulated him for putting India on the world stage as a leading voice.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:38 IST

Indian delegation members attend Commonwealth Parliamentary...

New Delhi[India], Sep 27 (ANI) The Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which is taking part in the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Kampala, attended all the six workshops held on Friday.

Read More
iocl