IKEA completes one year in Hyderabad, to bring online store

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The IKEA store in Hyderabad celebrated the completion of its first year here on Friday and announced that it is coming up with an online portal to give door to door service to its customers.

"IKEA in Hyderabad has been a big milestone. It is a great achievement to open the store last year as the same time," said Sapna, public affairs and community relations manager.

The furnishing retailer had opened its first store in India.

"We are coming up with a new initiative of the online Ikea services so that we can give door to door Service. This plan will also be initiated in Bangalore and New Delhi as well," said CEO Peter Betzel, IKEA India.

The Hyderabad store of the furnishing retailer is managed by 820 workers, 41 per cent of whom are women. People in the store also speak 18 different languages for better communication. (ANI)

