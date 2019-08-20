IL&FS case: Unmesh Joshi appears before ED for second consecutive day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Unmesh Joshi, son of former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here for the second consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan in Kohinoor CTNL.

He was earlier questioned by the ED for nearly eight hours on Monday.

"I received a notice on Friday night. I have come to meet ED officers today. It must be about Kohinoor (Kohinoor building case)," Joshi told reporters outside the ED office here yesterday.

He had said that the agency had not sent any questionnaire to him.

Joshi also assured his cooperation in the investigation.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West).

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has also been summoned by the ED in the case. (ANI)

