I'll be satisfied only when convicts hanged on Feb 1, says Nirbhaya's mother

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): After the Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi">Asha Devi on Monday said the convicts must be hanged one by one the way they are delaying the process of execution.

"Once again another nefarious design to save himself from gallows has ended. Their tactic to delay the hanging has been rejected by the Supreme Court. I'll be satisfied only when they're hanged on February 1. Just like they're delaying it on one pretext or the other, they must be hanged one by one so that they understand what it means to play with law," Devi told ANI.

She also added that the convicts are wasting the apex court's time by filing petitions one after the other in the court.

Badrinath Singh, Nirbhaya's father, said: "The Supreme Court has the power to put an end to these tactics of convicts. Just to delay the process, they are filing petitions in the court."

Earlier today, the Supreme Court dismissed the SLP filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta as the apex court did not find any fresh ground in the matter.

The convict has claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime and the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact.

A Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Four convicts -- Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh -- were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. (ANI)

