I'll continue working for people's welfare: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday took out a 'thanks-giving' roadshow in Patparganj assembly seat, which he has retained after defeating Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP in the recently held polls.

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said that his primary focus will be the welfare of the people.

"I have got constructed roads and sewers here in the past five years. I'll continue to work for the people's welfare," he added.

Sisodia polled 69, 974 votes, while Negi received 66,703 votes.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phased on February 8. The counting of votes for 70 Assembly seats took place on February 11. AAP has won 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got 8 seats. (ANI)

