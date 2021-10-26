Illegal arms factory busted in West Bengal's Asansol, 2 arrested

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], October 26 (ANI): Two people have been arrested and a cache of weapons were seized after the police busted an illegal arms factory being run in the Asansol district, informed local police.



"Hirapur Police Station officials raided a house in Azad Nagar where an illegal arms factory was being operated. The house is owned by a person named Javeed," said Abhishek Modi, Deputy Commissioner of Police West, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate on Monday.

"Two people have been arrested who were found in the factory during the raid with weapons and raw material to build weapons," added DCP West.

Further investigation is ongoing. More details are awaited. (ANI)

