Illegal bike racing: Visakhapatnam Police arrests 40 bikers, seizes 39 bikes

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Visakhapatnam Police arrested 40 bikers who went on bike racing and stunts at the late-night on Saturday and assaulted an RTC driver.

Cases under IPC sections 353, 332, 148, and 149 were registered against them for thrashing a government employee and damaging public property.

As many as 39 bikes were seized in a day.



ACP Harshitha told the media on Monday that around 300 bike riders gathered at one place, indulged in rash and dangerous driving, stunts, and blocked the road in between the RTC complex on Saturday at midnight.



"One of the bike riders Hemanth Kumar, stopped an RTC bus damaged the glass wiper and assaulted the driver on road at VIP Road junction. Identified 40 bike riders based on received videos from riders and public," said Vizag ACP Harshitha.



Out of the 40 arrested persons, seven were sent for police remand.

"We have observed that among the arrested, over 20 persons were students, 12 were employees in various sectors, and few belonged to other trades," said ACP.



A resident of beach road said that many times they have complained to police about illegal bike racers.

"Police failed to control illegal beach races within the city limits. Every weekend we are facing a lot of problems from the bike riders. They drive bikes without silencers from midnight after 12 am to 4 am," he said. (ANI)

