Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): An illegal multi-storied building in Kamdhenu Nagar here was brought down by the Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday by adopting a controlled explosion.
Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area.
The adjoining houses, however, remain unaffected.
Earlier this month, the Municipal Corporation had demolished the building over which BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya had thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat.
Bhure Lal, the owner of the building, had approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court against demolition but the court refused to stay the process. (ANI)
Illegal building demolished in Indore
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:30 IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): An illegal multi-storied building in Kamdhenu Nagar here was brought down by the Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday by adopting a controlled explosion.