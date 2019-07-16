Illegal building demolished in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): An illegal multi-storied building in Kamdhenu Nagar here was brought down by the Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday by adopting a controlled explosion.

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area.

The adjoining houses, however, remain unaffected.

Earlier this month, the Municipal Corporation had demolished the building over which BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya had thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat.

Bhure Lal, the owner of the building, had approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court against demolition but the court refused to stay the process. (ANI)

