Illegal coal mining case: 6-day ED custody of Ranchi-based businessman

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): Ranchi-based businessman Prem Prakash who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the illegal coal mining case on Thursday morning has been remanded to six days' ED custody.

As per information, Prakash will remain in judicial custody tonight.

Notably, two AK-47 rifles along with 60 live cartridges were recovered from his premises after the searches were conducted there on Wednesday.

An ED official told ANI that Prem Prakash has been arrested on charges of illegal mining, money laundering and his role in suspected criminal nexus between the Jharkhand administration, businessmen and politicians case.

The AK-47 rifles were recovered from inside an almirah of the house which belongs to Prem Prakash and he is believed to have strong political connections.

Ranchi police claimed that the weapons were allotted to two security personnel who kept them at Prem Prakash's residence and went to their respective homes. Both police personnel have been suspended for their negligence.

Prakash's residence and other locations were raided in the past also. The fresh raids were done after Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was questioned.

The ED sleuths arrested Mishra on July 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The raids were conducted at several places in Ranchi, including Prakash's flat in Vasundhara Apartments, his residence 'Shailodaya' near Harmu Chowk, and his office in Harmu. Raids were also conducted on the premises of Prakash's relatives in Bihar, Chennai, and NCR.

On Wednesday, the agency conducted raids at multiple places in connection with illegal mining, money laundering and suspected criminal nexus between the Jharkhand administration, businessmen and politicians. (ANI)