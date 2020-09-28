Illegal, counterfeit drugs worth Rs 1.5 cr seized in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): A huge cache of illegal and counterfeit drugs worth about Rs 1.5 crores was seized in Prayagraj on Sunday, police said.



"A joint team of police and drug inspectors arrived in front of the Modi guest house in Prayagraj to arrest the wanted criminal Anupam Goswami. We apprehended the brother of Anupam Goswami. We later seized illegal drugs worth more than Rs 1.5 crores from separate warehouses," Drug Inspector Govind Lal Gupta told the media.

Action will be taken against the criminal traders under the Drug Control Act and Narcotics Act, he added (ANI)

