Illegal drugs, areca nuts worth Rs 7.6 crore seized in Mizoram by Assam Rifles

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 23 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered psychotropic tablets and illegal areca nuts with an estimated value of Rs 7.66 crore in two different operations and apprehended one individual in Mizoram.



"The two operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl and Customs department Champhai based on specific information in different locations," the paramilitary force said in a release on Sunday.

The recovered consignment of tablets was handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl, and areca nuts customs department for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles have been by far successful in launching such operations against smuggling activities in the northeastern state. (ANI)

