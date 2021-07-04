Illegal, fake liquor racket busted in Ludhiana, one arrested

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 4 (ANI): In continuing drive under the Red Rose Operation, the Excise Department and Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana on Sunday unearthed an illegal and fake liquor racket and recovered 570 cases of illegal and fake liquor of Cash Whisky, Royal Tiger without manufacturing unit name and unlabelled liquor. The owner of the premises where the racket was operating, was also arrested.

According to a statement issued by the District Public Relations Office, Ludhiana, the fake liquor racket was operating from the premises of Gemco Exports, situated at G.T. Road Jugiana, informed District Public Relations Office, Ludhiana.

It stated that the entire liquor was without Holograms and a few empty cardboard boxes were also found.



As per Ludhiana PRO, the premises were being used for distributing illegal liquor. The owner of the premises Harmohan Singh, in connivance with two more accused smugglers Jagwant Singh alias Jagga and Sanju, are found involved in the racket of illegal liquor smuggling, it said.

A case was registered today at Sahnewal Police Station under section 61 (1) (14) of Punjab Excise Act 1914 and Harmohan Singh was arrested.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the other two accused persons.

Investigations are going on to detect the source of supply/illegal manufacturing and other persons involved in the distribution of illegal liquor

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Rajesh Aery, Assistant Commissioner Excise, Ludhiana, Jang Bahadur Sharma ACP (HQ) Ludhiana, Amit Goyal (Excise Officer) Ludhiana, Dewan Chand (Excise Officer) Ludhiana and was carried out by the team of Excise Inspectors Gopal Sharma, Varinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Navneesh Aery, Yashpal, Incharge CIA 3, Harjap Singh ASI of CIA 3, Vinod Kumar ASI of Excise Police along with other supporting Excise and CIA staff. (ANI)

