Illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Mizoram's Champhai

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 15 (ANI): As many as 60 boxes of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh were recovered at Champhai's Zokhawthar by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai carried out the operation.

According to the police, the approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 90 lakh.

"The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on March 14, 2023, for further legal proceedings," Assam Rifles said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign-origin Cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles have been successful in launching such operations against smuggling activities in Mizoram.



Earlier on March 12, the Assam Rifles recovered 70 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 crore from Champhai's Tlangsam by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

One person was apprehended for possessing contraband, the police said.

According to the police, the approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 1.05 Crore (One Crore Five lakh only).

The seized consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on 11 March 2023 for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

