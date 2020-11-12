Illegal hand-made gun factory busted in Odisha; one person arrested

Nayagarh (Odisha) [India], November 11 (ANI): A factory making illegal hand-made gun was busted in Nayagarh district in Odisha, police said on Tuesday.



Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) of Nayagarh, Umakant Malik said, "We have arrested the one person and have seized three hand-made guns, 30 barrels, gun powder among other destructive items. Further course of action will take place as per law."

The ADSP said that the police had received first-hand information from their sources that an illegal hand-made gun factory was being operated in Malisahi village in Nayagarh. (ANI)

