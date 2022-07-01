Illegal liquor worth Rs 80 L destroyed in Andhra Pradesh

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday destroyed 33,934 illegal liquor bottles worth Rs 80 lakh in the Eluru district.



On the order of the state government, Andhra Pradesh Police have been conducting surprise raids at the check posts on the city's outskirts. The move was taken following the reports of illegal liquor transportation from other states to Andhra Pradesh. A total of 1,083 cases were registered on illegal liquor in the last two years.





Rahul Dev, Superintendant of Police (SP), Eluru, said, "In Andhra Pradesh, we have taken action on illegal liquor coming from outside the state. We have been taking action for the last two years. We have been conducting raids on border check posts. Whenever we received information regarding illegal liquor, we have taken action on it.



"In last two years, 1,083 cases have been registered on illegal liquor. Today we have destroyed 33,933 illegal liquor bottles worth Rs 80 lakhs in front of police, Excise, Special Enforcement and Task Force officials," added SP Rahul Dev. (ANI)

