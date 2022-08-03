Illegal mining case: Jharkhand CM Soren's press advisor reaches ED office

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 3 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu arrived at the zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Prasad arrived in ED to join the investigation in connection with an illegal mining case.

Earlier, on July 19, the ED arrested Pankaj Mishra, considered a close associate of CM Soren. A Special PMLA Court at Ranchi had remanded him to ED custody till August 1.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and also seized various incriminating documents which it claimed belonged to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 after searches at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8. (ANI)