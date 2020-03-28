Illegal onion stock found from shop's godown in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): In a surprise raid in district headquarter Machilipatnam, officials found illegal stocks of onion and Bengal gram in a shop's godown.

The raid was conducted by Krishna district SP Ravindranath Babu and Revenue District Officer (RDO) Khaja Vali. An inquiry was ordered as the stock record was not properly maintained.

Khaja Vali said if irregularities are proved, trade license will be cancelled and stern action will be taken on the trader.

Ravindranath said: "In the wake of lockdown, we spoke to the business community to see that essential commodity be kept available for the general public without any disturbances. We are responding positively to their requests."

He said that there were complaints regarding hoarding and goods being sold at higher prices in local markets.

"So, we checked two places. Department officials will verify the records and tally with the stocks. Detailed inquiry will be done whether any stocks were hoarded. Stern action will be taken if any illegalities are found. If needed, their trade licenses will also be cancelled," Ravindranath said. (ANI)

