Illegal sand mining: ED conducts multiple raids in Punjab

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is conducting raids at multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab in connection with illegal sand mining case, the officials informed on Tuesday.

The investigation agency is conducting raids at a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

According to Officials, ED has also searched the premises linked to Bhupinder Singh Honey.



The searches assume significance as Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.



The term of the state assembly will end in March.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

