Illegal shops dismantled along Naga river in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Illegal constructions were dismantled along Naga River here on Thursday by Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC).

They were mostly shops.

Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Praveen Singh said, "People have built structures here which are both temporary and permanent."

"Today we will demolish these structures. People also have knowledge about it," he said. (ANI)

