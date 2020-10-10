Illegal stamp paper scam busted in Bengaluru, 4 held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): Central Division of Bengaluru City Police has arrested four men in a fake stamp paper racket which was busted by the Government of India in 2002, said MN Anucheth, DCP, Central Division.

"Fake stamp papers with a face value of Rs 2,71,81,000 have been seized and a case has been registered," Anucheth stated.



According to the DCP, accused persons named Hasain Modi Babu and Harish have been arrested and the case has been registered in S J Park police station IPC u/s 467,468,471,420 R/V 34.

At the outset on October 3 on the credible information, ACP Halsur Gate Police Station took the above-mentioned persons to custody and after a thorough investigation, arrested stamp vendor and typing workers near 'Kandaya Bhavan'.

"Further, the accused named Shawar, Najma Fatima, Shahahan Shariff were nabbed. Police seized fake stamp papers of different denominations ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 25,000 total worth Rs 2,71,81,000 from them. Police also seized 10 DTP, computer where accused used to save stamp paper images and a colour printer," said Anucheth. (ANI)

